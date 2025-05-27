Meet: 2028 CB Anthony Carter

Name: Anthony Carter
School: Providence Catholic
Graduation year: 2028
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 174 pounds
Position: CB
Twitter: Carter_ALC
Instagram: Unooo.world
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team lifting & Training BOOM 15u Black
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/22775815/67bd0173e017436fca82064f
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Speed , 37 inch vertical. Great in Zone and Man coverage
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Winning 13u national championship in Florida. Also going 9-0 in freshman football a providence Catholic first!
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Sauce Gardner & Pat Surtain both lockdown corners
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Track
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?
No, but I plan to be the starting CB on varsity my sophomore year
Who has been the best player you've played against?
I guard Kameron McGee in Boom practice every week! Guarding him every week in practice has Improved my skills tremendously! Iron sharpens iron .