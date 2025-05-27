Meet: 2028 CB Anthony Carter

Name: Anthony Carter

School: Providence Catholic

Graduation year: 2028

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 174 pounds

Position: CB

Twitter: Carter_ALC

Instagram: Unooo.world

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training BOOM 15u Black

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/22775815/67bd0173e017436fca82064f

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Speed , 37 inch vertical. Great in Zone and Man coverage

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Winning 13u national championship in Florida. Also going 9-0 in freshman football a providence Catholic first!

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Sauce Gardner & Pat Surtain both lockdown corners

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

No, but I plan to be the starting CB on varsity my sophomore year

Who has been the best player you've played against?

I guard Kameron McGee in Boom practice every week! Guarding him every week in practice has Improved my skills tremendously! Iron sharpens iron .