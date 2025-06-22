Meet: 2028 DL Demetris Loggers

Name: Demetris Loggers

School: Corliss

Graduation year: 2028

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 215 pounds

Position: DE/DT

Twitter: @demetrisL91773

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training and Lifting

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/22765902/673ffd51a403a8964899a9f8

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Leadership mentality, discipline. Positive mindset.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Winning games. Home playoff game.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Jared Verse. I like studying him and he won defensive rookie of the year.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

None yet. I’m looking at joining the track team.

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes, I started 4 games last year on varsity, including our playoff game vs. TF North.

Who has been the best player you've played against?

The tackle from Whitney Young. #52