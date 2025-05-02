Meet: 2028 OL Brayden Weaver

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name Brayden Weaver

School: Tuscola

Graduation year: 2028

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 250 pounds

Position: OL

Twitter: @BraydenWeaver77

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18853357/67ba4b18e017436fca81c24c

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Athletic for my size and position versatility

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Safety against heyworth

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

NA

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track and basketball

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

NA

