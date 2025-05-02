Meet: 2028 OL Brayden Weaver

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!
Name Brayden Weaver
School: Tuscola
Graduation year: 2028
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 250 pounds
Position: OL
Twitter: @BraydenWeaver77
Instagram:
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team lifting & Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18853357/67ba4b18e017436fca81c24c
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Athletic for my size and position versatility
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Safety against heyworth
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
NA
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Track and basketball
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?
Yes
Who has been the best player you've played against?
NA