Meet: 2028 TE/LB Justin Allen Jr.

Name: Justin Allen Jr.

School: Chicago Mount Carmel

Graduation year: 2028

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 215 pounds

Position: TE/LB

Twitter/X: @thejujuallen

Instagram: thejujuallen

Team Training and Lifting Training Grounds

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/23719248/679d1a9c975786ab62f3e943

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I bring a wide range of qualities. I have a high motor, always playing through the whistle. I bring leadership on and off the field. I bring athleticism, strength, and size, while I’m also able to play on both sides of the ball.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Honestly it’s difficult to point out one specific moment. I’ve loved everything about my first year of HS football and I’m excited for next year

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Micah Parsons because I love the energy he brings to his game & he’s never content. He’s always working towards more. I’ve learned a lot from studying his film. Luckily, he plays for my favorite team too.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Yes. Wrestling & Baseball

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

No

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Caleb Tucker (Bone Crusher) in practice