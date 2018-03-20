Chicago (Ill.) Mount Carmel junior offensive guard recruit Marcelo Mendiola (6-foot-5, 290 pounds) added his first scholarship offer over this past weekend from South Dakota. Mendiola discusses adding his first offer and much more in this latest recruiting update.

"I was able to add my first offer from South Dakota," Mendiola said. "I had been in steady contact with the South Dakota coaches for the past few weeks but having them offer me was still a really nice surprise."

Mendiola filled us in on his initial impressions of South Dakota.

"I was asked to call the South Dakota coaches on Saturday and that's when South Dakota offered me. I honestly was a bit in awe at first and I think I was also a bit in shock. It was just an amazing feeling to have a South Dakota offer me a scholarship. I don't know a lot about them to be honest. They offer my major (Sports Marketing) and I'm looking at getting out to visit them over the next few weeks."

Mendiola has also been drawing steady recruiting interest this winter.

"I've been staying in touch with schools like Iowa, Kent State, Western Michigan, Illinois State, SIU, Missouri State, Central Michigan, Indiana State and also Cincinnati. Most of those coaches want me to come out and visit them. A lot of those coaches have also said they would be in school this spring to watch me work out."

So does Mendiola have any upcoming college visits planned?

"I'm planning to visit Cincinnati this weekend and then South Dakota the following weekend. I'm also going to visit Central Michigan on April 21st for a spring game. I'm also planning to go to SIU for it's spring game on April 7th."

Mendiola is also working hard this off season and preparing for a busy spring and summer.

"I've been working with Coach Arthur Ray Jr. (EFT Football Academy) and also lifting. I'm working hard on improving my feet and also adding a better punch."

