Chicago (Ill.) Mount Carmel senior three star ranked offensive guard recruit Marcelo Mendiola (6-foot-5, 290 pounds) was able to get off to a strong start on Saturday in leading the Caravan to an impressive 42-7 win over Hope Academy at Huskie Stadium on the campus of Northern Illinois University. Mendiola checks in and recaps his recruiting and more here.

"This was a good win," Mendiola said. "I thought that I played pretty well and that we played pretty well as a team, and that was before we watched tape today. The tape showed me that I still can get better and need to keep working on my game. My personal goal is to just keep improving my craft. I'm still working on my overall footwork, hand placement and just making sure I'm cleaning everything up. I'm watching a lot of tape this season trying to fix things."

Mendiola admitted that this season feels much differently compared to past seasons.

"I was always told that you need to go out and play like it's your last game ever and that never really set in until Saturday. Just knowing that Saturday was my last opening season game in high school is just crazy. I've been working for this my entire life to be a starting senior linemen for the Mount Carmel Caravan and now that it's here it's an amazing feeling."

Mendiola, who has been verbally committed to Cincinnati since the early summer is still very much on board with the Bearcats.

"I know that the recruiting period is going to open up again soon (September 1st) and that other college coaches will be contacting me. I'm fully committed to Cincinnati so I'll be polite but also let those coaches know that I've basically shut down my recruiting. I understand that the other coaches have a job to do and that's fine."

Mendiola is also hoping to get out to see a Bearcat game or two this season..

"I'm hoping to go see them play when they play Miami of Ohio at Paul Brown Stadium or the week after when they host Alabama A&M. I'm still trying to sort that all out now."

Marcello Mendiola is verbally committed to Cincinnati..

Sign up or upgrade to EDGYTIM.com today