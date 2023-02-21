Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Sam Stec

School: Nazareth Academy

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 250 pounds

Position: OG

Twitter: @sam_stec

Instagram: sam_stec

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16148669/63d2ad855ca94c0bc03f6da3

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I am very hard working and always like to put in the extra work to push myself.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Winning the state championship this year

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Quentin Nelson because of how dominant he is

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Wrestling