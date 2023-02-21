Meet: 2025 OL Sam Stec
Name: Sam Stec
School: Nazareth Academy
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 250 pounds
Position: OG
Instagram: sam_stec
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16148669/63d2ad855ca94c0bc03f6da3
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not Yet
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I am very hard working and always like to put in the extra work to push myself.
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
Winning the state championship this year
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Quentin Nelson because of how dominant he is
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Wrestling