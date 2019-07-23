News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-23 15:35:19 -0500') }} football Edit

Metro Sub Blue: Impact Players

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
@EDGYTIM
Publisher
24 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

Today EDGYTIM takes a look at who are some of the top players to watch (in NO particular order) from the Metro Suburban Blue Conference for the upcoming 2019 IHSA Football season.Agree? Disagree? T...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}