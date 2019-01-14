Evanston (Ill.) junior three star ranked running back recruit Quadre Nicholson (6-foot-0, 185 pounds) was one of several top Lane of Lincoln underclassmen names to visit Miami of Ohio this past weekend for a junior day event. Nicholson recaps his visit to the Home of the Redhawks and much more in this recruiting update.

"I went down to Miami of Ohio for as visit on Saturday," Nicholson said. "We ended up being about an hour late because we ran into a snow storm. It was a log drive but it was definitely worth it."

Nicholson filled us in on his first impressions from his Miami of Ohio weekend visit.

"Overall it was a pretty good trip and overall a great visit. It was my first time at Miami of Ohio and everything was really impressive. I like the facilities at Miami of Ohio. They have a brand new indoor facility and everything at Miami was just impressive. I also was able to spend time talking to the coaches and I have a really good connection with running backs coach Lamar Conrad and I can definitely see myself playing for him. I just came away really impressed with Miami of Ohio after the visit and I'll definitely stay in touch with the coaches this winter."

Nicholson is also planning to see his recruiting process to pick up now that the recruiting dead period ended late last week.

"I know that several college coaches have said that they will be back in school starting this week. Both Vanderbilt and Michigan coaches are planning to be in school this week according to my coaches at school."

Nicholson also has another visit set for this coming weekend.

"I'm planning to visit Wisconsin this weekend. I also want to get to out to visit Purdue sometime soon but I don't have a date set just yet for Purdue."

Quadre Nicholson has scholarship offers from Central Michigan, Cincinnati, Miami of Ohio, Illinois, Western Michigan and Toledo.

Sign up or upgrade to EDGYTIM.com today