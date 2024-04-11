Wilmette (Ill.) Loyola Academy junior tight end recruit Brendan Loftus (6-foot-7, 2150 pounds) made a recent second visit to Miami of Ohio and then gave the Redhawks and head coach Chuck Martin his verbal commitment. Loftus discusses his college decision and pledge to the Miami of Ohio Redhawks in this latest recruiting update.

"I made a second visit to Miami of Ohio on Tuesday with my parents and I was able to spend the entire day on campus and with the coaches," Loftus said. "In all honesty I loved it at Miami the first time I stepped on campus and that feels didn't change at all so I decided to commit to Miami of Ohio."

Loftus who saw his overall recruiting stock continuing to rise this spring discussed why he decided to lock up a scholarship offer from the Redhawks.

"I was the top tight end on the Miami of Ohio recruiting board and they really wanted me and always made me feel like a priority for them. I feel like I will be a great fit in the Miami offense. They use two tight ends quite a bit in the offense and they really utilize the tight ends a lot in the offense. Miami has just so much to offer both inside the football program as well as off the field. The facilities, the campus and just everything about Miami is top notch. I just feel very comfortable at Miami and I feel like it's just a great fit for me. Miami also offers great academics and they also have a great Chicagoland alumni and those connections are big in the real world once college is done and trying to land a job. I'm just very excited and happy about my decision sand so are my parents."

So why make a college decision at this point of his recruiting process? .

"I just felt like the timing was right for me and I did not want to sleep on such a great opportunity at Miami. I was the top tight end for them but they also had other offers out to kids, and I did not want to get locked out. I did consider waiting a bit and see how my recruiting goes once the recruiting period reopens, but once I got back on campus at Miami I knew I was ready to make a commitment."

Which other schools did Loftus consider before giving Miami of Ohio his verbal commitment?

"I made a visit to Michigan State last Saturday and I also visited Tulane along with Holy Cross. I had a lot of offers from some great schools but Miami of Ohio just had too much to offer and I was ready to make my decision."

Brendan Loftus is verbally committed to Miami of Ohio.

