Michigan A 'Dream School' For New 2021 RB Target Mar'Keise Irving
Mar’Keise Irving is about to be a hot commodity on the recruiting trail.
The three-star 2021 running back from Country Club Hills (Ill.) Hillcrest holds 20 offers and is attracting interest from several major programs thanks to a strong junior campaign.
However, Irving, who should also be in line for a rankings bump, isn’t too worried about the process right now. Hillcrest is 8-1 and poised to contend for a state title.
Get a free 60-day trial to TheWolverine.com with promo code Blue60
“I’m just really focused on the season,” Irving said. “I’m not too worried about college right now. We’re trying to win a state championship. When the season is over is when I’ll worry about the colleges.”
Recruiting never sleeps, though, and Michigan recently jumped in the mix for Irving with an offer of its own.
