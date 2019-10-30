News More News


Michigan A 'Dream School' For New 2021 RB Target Mar'Keise Irving

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Analyst

Mar’Keise Irving is about to be a hot commodity on the recruiting trail.

The three-star 2021 running back from Country Club Hills (Ill.) Hillcrest holds 20 offers and is attracting interest from several major programs thanks to a strong junior campaign.

However, Irving, who should also be in line for a rankings bump, isn’t too worried about the process right now. Hillcrest is 8-1 and poised to contend for a state title.

Illinois running back Mar'Keise Irving holds an offer from Michigan
“I’m just really focused on the season,” Irving said. “I’m not too worried about college right now. We’re trying to win a state championship. When the season is over is when I’ll worry about the colleges.”

Recruiting never sleeps, though, and Michigan recently jumped in the mix for Irving with an offer of its own.

