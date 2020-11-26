Tis the season. Well, maybe not quite yet. Pump the brakes on hanging Christmas lights, prepping for snow and watching reruns of random holiday movies like The Year without a Santa Claus. Thanksgiving is here, and we all need to give a little thanks for the things we have in our life, especially during a rough year like 2020. Yes, I know… from a recruiting standpoint, there doesn’t seem like much to be thankful for on the surface. Official visits were cancelled, seasons were delayed or postponed all together, All-American games are a no go and we’re living in a never-ending dead period.

Rivals100 quarterback JJ McCarthy is committed to Michigan.

But better days are ahead, especially for Michigan, which isn’t exactly having an ideal year either. If you ask the 2021 U-M commits, there is one man they can all rally around and be thankful to have as a future teammate — you guessed it, Rivals100 quarterback JJ McCarthy. Ranked as the No. 30 overall prospect in the country this cycle, McCarthy has been the face of the 2021 Michigan recruiting class since he gave the Wolverines a verbal commitment back in May of last year. McCarthy bleeds maize and blue and commands respect from everyone around him. “I think he is not only the leader, but he’s also the glue,” said Michigan specialist commit Tommy Doman. “He can be that leader that can speak for all of us or help guide us, but he can also be right there with us. It was really cool to see his football IQ. “With him being at IMG where it’s football bootcamp every day, you learn so much — not just about playing football but situational football and little things about the game that can help each one of us. I think he’s a great guy. I’m really excited that he’s our quarterback.” Former Super Bowl champion Trent Dilfer described McCarthy as a top-level talent that always plays with his hair on fire after spending several days with him at the Elite 11 finals over the summer. You could say McCarthy has a little Heat Miser to his game — alright, alright, I couldn’t resist. The bottom line is McCarthy has had one of the most illustrious high school careers of any Michigan quarterback in recent memory. In two years at Nazareth Academy in the Chicago-area, McCarthy passed for 6,268 yards and 73 touchdowns en route to leading his team to two state title appearances, including one win.

With the ongoing global pandemic, McCarthy embraced a new challenge this season. He moved down to the Sunshine State and captained national powerhouse Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy to an undefeated season and a No. 1 overall ranking, per MaxPreps, while showing off his special arm and playmaking ability against the absolute best competition nationally. One of IMG’s biggest games of the year came against Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood. The highly anticipated clash, which was broadcast live on ESPN, saw McCarthy go head-to-head against fellow Michigan commit and Rivals100 linebacker Junior Colson. While Colson made his fair share of plays, McCarthy was electric with his legs, even juking Colson in the red zone, and made key throws as IMG pulled away in the second half for a win. And it’s fair to say McCarthy earned Colson’s respect. “He means a lot to the class,” Colson said. “He was a big part of my recruitment. He texted me a lot throughout my recruiting process. As a player, his game speaks for itself. Most of the time, he is the best player on the field. Having him as one of the vocal leaders, I can see us going far.” Rivals250 Scottsdale (Ariz.) Saguaro defensive lineman and Michigan pledge Quintin Somerville may be the most familiar with McCarthy’s talent and work ethic. After all, McCarthy has family in Arizona and spent the summer flying back and forth from Chicago to Phoenix, where he worked with quarterback guru Mike Giovando. It was there where the two linked up for a few workouts, and Somerville gained a greater appreciation for his future signal-caller. “JJ is huge for this class as quarterback is one of the question marks for the team right now,” Somerville said. “And as a person, he is one of the coolest players I have met throughout the process. His energy during our workout was unmatched, and I can tell he brings that with him wherever he goes.”