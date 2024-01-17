Michigan DB Jyaire Hill honored by hometown
During his recruitment, Jyaire Hill felt a strong pull to his home in Illinois. Only about an hour from Champaign, the Kankakee native strongly considered committing to Illinois. Of course, he ultimately committed to Michigan, and in his freshman season, he became a National Champion.
Hill returned home Tuesday to be honored by his hometown, the first National Champion from the city.
Hill was gifted a sign that would welcome people into the city of Kankakee. An incredible honor for a young man whose hometown means so much.
The Kankakee City Council passed and read a resolution honoring Hill and his family for his achievements as a football player and track star at Kankakee High School and for the success of the Michigan Football team for which Hill plays.
As a redshirt freshman, Hill played in 4 games for Michigan. Heading into 2024, Hill is expected to compete for the starting CB2 role across from Will Johnson.
---
