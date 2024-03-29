Things moved rather quickly after the departure of former defensive line coach Greg Scruggs. Sherrone Moore wasted little to no time in hiring Scruggs' replacement, Lou Esposito. The news was announced on Friday afternoon.

"I am excited to welcome Lou to our Michigan Football family and look forward to having his leadership and experience directing our defensive linemen," Moore said. "Lou is a great defensive mind that has developed outstanding players and produced top units at the line of scrimmage throughout his coaching career. He will be a great asset and mentor for the young men in our program."

Esposito has been a college coach for 21 years, and he will bring a high level of experience to Ann Arbor. The bulk of Esposito's coaching experience came at Western Michigan, where he worked as defensive coordinator, defensive line and defensive ends coach.

Prior to his time at Western Michigan, Esposito was the first head coach in the history of Davenport University's program.

He will now work with some of the most talented defensive linemen in the country at Michigan under head coach Sherrone Moore.