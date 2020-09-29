There is no high school football in Illinois this fall.

With a lack of game film, some Chicago-area prospects are still flying under-the-radar. However, rising 2022 Oak Park (Ill.) Fenwick quarterback Kaden Cobb is still hearing from schools on a regular basis and is taking unprecedented times in stride.

“It’s been tough, but we’re still getting in the work we need to get as a team,” Cobb said. “With recruiting, I picked up a few early offers. It’s been good. I’m just trying to stay active in the recruiting and football world.”