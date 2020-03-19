“I’m not getting distracted,” McCarthy said. “We’re getting together as much as we can as a team and getting school work done. I’m getting together with my receivers all the time. It’s disappointing not to get those regular lifts in with the team. But we are still getting on the field some and having fun.”

McCarthy, a Michigan commit, is also working regularly with private quarterback coach Greg Holcomb and doing his best to help the Wolverines on the recruiting trail.

Just before the abrupt dead period, McCarthy had a chance to make his way to his future home for an unofficial visit. While McCarthy has been to Michigan basically a million times, he thoroughly enjoyed his time on campus.