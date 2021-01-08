 Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting QB Signee JJ McCarthy Sounds Off On Jim Harbaugh Extension
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-08 21:14:08 -0600') }} football Edit

Wolverine TV: JJ McCarthy Sounds Off On Jim Harbaugh Extension

Rivals100 quarterback JJ McCarthy has signed with Michigan Wolverines football recruiting, Jim Harbaugh.
Rivals100 quarterback JJ McCarthy signed with Michigan.
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
The Wolverine's EJ Holland caught up with Rivals100 quarterback JJ McCarthy about the Jim Harbaugh extension, playing in the Pylon All-American Game and much more.

Watch the full interview below.


---

