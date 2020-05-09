Michigan Scores Commitment From Chicagoland LB Tyler McLaurin
Michigan has scored another big commitment in Chicagoland.
This time around, the Wolverines added a verbal pledge from three-star Bolingbrook (Ill.) High outside linebacker Tyler McLaurin.
“They have a top notch education, especially in the major I want to go into (computer science),” McLaurin said. “It’s almost not competed against. Football wise, they are always a Top 25 bowl program. They have the best connections out there right now. They know the right people to get you in the right situation after college.”
McLaurin committed to Michigan over offers from Iowa, Michigan State, Missouri, Nebraska, Texas Tech, Virginia and others.
McLaurin visited Michigan right before the dead period and continued to build a strong relationship with the coaching staff over the last couple of months.
“A lot of our talks have been about how I can fit into the program,” McLaurin said. “We’ve also talked about what they are doing as a program to make themselves better and reach that next level. Coach (Don) Brown is a really honest guy. He’ll tell you straight up how it is. He’s not afraid to hurt anyone’s feelings. I truly appreciate the honesty.
“Coach (Sherrone) Moore is truly a 1-on-1 type of person. He’s really genuine about everything. That means a lot because it’s all about honesty in the recruiting game.”
A versatile linebacker, McLaurin can play multiple spots in Michigan’s defensive scheme.
“Coach Brown said that it’s going to be based off of how I fill out if I were to go there and go through the weight program,” McLaurin said. “He can easily see me doing any of the three jobs — rushing, playing in space or even playing in the box.”
McLaurin is Michigan’s second commit from the Chicago-area, joining Rivals100 quarterback JJ McCarthy.
At 6-foot-3, 215 pounds, McLaurin is ranked as the No. 27 outside linebacker in the country and No. 11 overall prospect in the state of Illinois, per Rivals.com.
