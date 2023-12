Michigan State is need of a quarterback in its 2024 signing class, and the Spartans sent out a new scholarship offer to a signal-caller on Thursday night named Alessio Milivojevic.

The three-star quarterback out of St. Francis High School in Wheaton, Illinois is currently committed to Ball State.

Milivojevic, considered a dual-threat quarterback, is building his relationships with newly-hired Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith, offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Brian Lindgren and the rest of the staff.

Shortly after receiving the offer, Milivojevic spoke to Spartans Illustrated to discuss his reaction and his interest in MSU.