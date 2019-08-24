EAST LANSING - Naquan Jones doesn’t put much weight into the idea of setting individual goals but he has no problems putting his weight, size and speed to good use when it comes to limiting the progress of an opponent’s offense.

The second-string, junior defensive tackle is expected to make his mark this season as a contributing member of a Michigan State defensive line that is projected to be one of the best in the country.

“Every season, I’ve progressed a little bit so I just want to continue to keep doing that,’’ he said. “Obviously, I could go write down some goals of how many sacks, how many tackles I want but really, ultimately, it’s just me being out there being me, playing on Saturday to see what I can do. I don’t want to hold myself to a standard and not reach that standard and feel disappointed or like I let myself down. I just have to play as best as I can.’’

He will be part of a defensive tackle rotation that is expected to be among the best in the country. He will play behind senior standouts Mike Panasiuk and Raequan Williams for a third straight year, patient about waiting for his day to become a starter. In the meantime, he wants to be part of a championship team.

“I think we can be great,’’ Jones said. “We’ve already established that we can stop the run and now we’ve been emphasizing the pass rush. So I feel like once we get that aspect to where we can be as good as pass rushers as we are run stoppers, our defense will be amazing.’’

Jones, at 6-foot-4 and 338 pounds, redshirted in 2016 but has spent the last two seasons exhibiting a rare combination of power and quickness.

“I think it’s just me being able to be so big and such a force in the middle and then being able to chase down a running back or how good I am with my feet,’’ said Jones summing up what he expects to bring to the table this season. “So I feel like that’s what I bring (to the defense). Just footwork, a dancing bear type. I don’t really think there’s too many guys that are close to 340 that can move the way I do.

“That and just running. If you see, I make big plays down the field sometimes on a running back cutting back. That’s just my thing. I take pride in running to the ball because that’s what they teach us here.’’

Last year, Jones logged 295 snaps and registered 26 tackles, including 4.5 TFLs and 2.0 sacks.

“When Mike or Rae come off the field, I just don’t want there to be a drop to where they say, ‘Oh, the backup’s in,’” Jones said. “So there (should be) no difference when those guys are in or when we’re in.’’





Jones was a difference-maker in last year’s 24-3 victory over Maryland. He had six tackles, two TFLs and one sack against the Terrapins. Jones has the capacity to have more of an impact in 2019.

“It’s just growing,’’ he said. “Learning the defense more, being more comfortable with playing and playing faster and not being able to think so much and just play. What they say here is effort erases mistakes. So for me it’s just been about playing at a faster pace.’’





Jones is one of the highest-ranked recruits on the roster. The former four-star recruit was ranked the No. 5 player in Illinois in 2016. He’s been a solid contributor thus far in his career, but coaches want him to dig deeper.

“Naquan’s progression was always going to be what percentage of the plays he absolutely wanted to dominate and take over the game,’’ said defensive coordinator Mike Tressel. “There’s definitely been more than a handful of plays this camp when he’s made that decision (and that’s) seeming to be more and more frequent because he’s that type of guy. When he decides that, ‘I just want to take over and blow up the middle of this offensive line,’ he can do it - and it’s good to see him developing that attitude.’’

Flashes of dominant potential were on display last year in a game against Northwestern when Jones ran down a Wildcat running back after a four-yard gain in the third quarter. Jones came all the way across the field to deliver a memorable stop that was overshadowed by the unsportsmanlike penalty he received at the end of the play after he stepped over the fallen ball carrier out of bounds.

“That was actually (on) Cameron Green,’’ Jones said. “He’s one of my good friends from back home and it was a big hit, obviously and I didn’t try to celebrate over (him). I was just trying to step to him and look to the sideline and our legs got tangled up.’’

Despite the penalty, his pursuit on the play further signaled that Jones has a unique skill set for his size.

A skill set he expects to take to the next level this season when the Spartans open the season against Tulsa at 7 p.m. on Friday at Spartan Stadium.