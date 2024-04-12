Wide receiver Alante Brown’s first season at Michigan State nearly was upended before it started.

On the opening kickoff of the 2023 season, Brown suffered a hit that forced him to exit the field via a cart.

A hit like that can make an athlete cautious if they are lucky to even step back on the field.

Brown has no plans to change the approach he takes, however.

“Football is a dangerous sport,” Brown said on Thursday. “I thank God he allowed me to get back up after the hit. I love the sport, and if you love the sport, you’re gonna do whatever you gotta do.”

He’d give some background to where his passion for football stems from, and why he is loyal to the sport, despite the risks.

“I’m from the south side of Chicago," Brown explained. "We don’t have much and a lot of kids don’t make it on the south side. The love of the game allowed me to get up, and every day just continue to feel joy and ball, and feel free when I step on the field.”