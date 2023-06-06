2024 4-star wide receiver I'Marion Stewart has announced on his Instagram that he intends to announce his commitment on June 16.

Stewart is coming off of a June 2 visit to Wisconsin where new head coach Luke Fickell and offensive coordinator Phil Longo are installing an air raid offense.

Stewart is currently scheduled to take his official visit to Michigan for the June 16 weekend, which appears to be when he will announce his commitment. The Chicago native has been to Ann Arbor nearly a half dozen times throughout his recruitment.

Michigan currently has one wide receiver committed with Channing Goodwin. Goodwin is a legacy recruit and the high school teammate of QB commit Jadyn Davis. Wide receiver and teammate of Goodwin and Davis, Jordan Shipp was on campus just last weekend. For the June 9 weekend, five-star WR Ryan Wingo is taking his official visit to Michigan.

The rest of Stewart's top 7 includes Tennessee, Oregon, Illinois, Nebraska, and Ole Miss.