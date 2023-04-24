News More News
{{ timeAgo('2023-04-24 11:45:58 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan WR A.J. Henning to enter transfer portal

Josh Henschke • Maize&BlueReview
Publisher
@JoshHenschke
Publisher of The Maize and Blue Review on the Rivals/Yahoo! network.
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Michigan football’s roster movement has started to pick back up as wide receiver and return man A.J. Henning has announced he will enter the transfer portal.

Henning took to his social media accounts on Monday to make the news official.

Henning departs the program after appearing in 33 games for the Wolverines in a largely reserve role as a receiver.

He finished his career rushing for 186 yards and two touchdowns and 198 receiving yards.

He was the Wolverines’ primary return man, who split time fielding kickoffs and punts. He finished his career with one kickoff return for a touchdown in 2021 and a punt return for a touchdown in 2022.

---

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @lucasreimink, @JaredHalus

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube

Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}