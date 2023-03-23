The offseason is in full swing as the spring camp circuit begins to heat up and college programs expand recruiting boards. With the offseason already having some camps and events under its belt, prospects across the country have risen to national status with more on the way. Here are the five best Midwest prospects I’ve had the chance to see so far this offseason.

The Geneva (Ill.) standout showed plenty of promise during a special sophomore season, but his development during the offseason has taken Taylor to a new echelon as a prospect. The 2025 receiver has been excellent at numerous events this off-season and nearly unstoppable when we have seen him on the 7-on-7 circuit. Taylor has already proven to be a special player this winter and he literally grows and improves with each passing day. Upside is maybe the sophomore receiver's most exciting trait as he is barely even touching the surface of the player he will eventually become. Currently ranked as the No. 17 recruit overall and No. 5 wide receiver in the 2025 class, Taylor will likely find himself in the five-star conversation down the road. Notre Dame, Wisconsin, Iowa, Illinois, Michigan State and others have already offered, but don't be surprised if Taylor becomes a national recruit sooner rather than later.

The Southfield (Mich.) A&T cornerback was phenomenal during December's Rising Stars Top 250 Showcase and continues to show out during the offseason 7-on-7 and camp circuit. At 6-foot-1 and 178 pounds, Todd has incredible length to go with the frame defensive back coaches covet on the recruiting trail. His fluid hips, straight-line speed and explosiveness out of breaks enable him to mirror receivers and make plays on the ball with the best of them. Whether playing press coverage, off-man, or zone – Todd is dominant in every facet of his game and gives fits to any receiver who challenges him. Todd made his debut as the nation's No. 230 prospect during our recent 2024 rankings release and currently sits with 23 offers including Michigan, Michigan State, Tennessee, Nebraska, West Virginia, Boston College and others.

The four-star prospect is a jack of all trades and capable of making a difference in all three phases of the game. Griffin is special with the ball in his hands, but it has been his play as a defensive back that has turned heads this offseason. While he may be soft spoken by nature, Griffin flips a switch the second his feet touch the field and becomes a menace to all who cross his path. He is an athlete in every sense of the word, and while I would hate to take the ball out of his hands, his ability to cover and make plays on the ball as a defensive back may be too good to pass up. Griffin released a top 10 of Maryland, Michigan State, Illinois, Wisconsin, Arkansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Purdue and Louisville on Feb. 22 and his recruitment should remain highly contested in the coming months.

Durr has been a human highlight reel during camps and on the 7-on-7 circuit during the offseason. The Chicago (Ill.) Morgan Park standout may not have the prototypical size, five-star rating or offer list as others mentioned on this list, but you would be hard pressed to find another recruit who has been as productive and fun to watch during the offseason as him. He is quick as a hiccup, dynamic with the ball in space, always finds a way to get open and catches everything that comes his way. Durr may not be a national recruit, but he is as good as any with the ball in space and his offseason showing definitely puts him top five in terms of performance. Durr currently has eight offers ranging from the Ivy League to ACC. Louisville became the first Power Five program to offer on March 9. He is just too skilled to pass on and his recruitment should continue to pick up steam as we head into summer.

