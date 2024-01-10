Now that the all-star games are in the books, it's time to start thinking about final Rivals rankings. The analyst team will get together soon to debate the final rankings with last-minute changes based on the games that were recently played. Let’s take a look at some of the top Midwest questions on my mind heading into the meetings. PROGRAMS THAT SHOULD BE PLEASED: All-American Bowl | Under Armour All-America Game

HOW HIGH DOES KOI PERICH RISE?

Koi Perich stuck with his commitment to Minnesota in the end despite a late push from Ohio State and Florida State. After his performance last week at the All-American Bowl it’s easy to see why those programs were after him. Perich has good size, speed and instincts at the safety position. Those traits were on full display during the game last Saturday when he made a great diving interception. The four-star also blocked a punt in that game and recovered the ball. There isn’t a debate that Perich will move up. It’s just a matter of where he lands in the final rankings.



*****

WHO IS THE TOP RECEIVER IN THE MIDWEST?

Cam Williams (Rivals.com)

Texas commit and Missouri native Ryan Wingo has held down this spot but the he has some stiff competition entering the final rankings update. Several wideouts are right there on his heels and have a case to move up. Notre Dame commit Cam Williams was limited in San Antonio but when he was out there he is a good-looking player. He’s got great size and tools to be a good receiver. Oregon commit Jeremiah McClellan isn’t going to blow you away with speed but his hands and route-running make him a consistent chain mover. Nitareon Tuggle also had moments during the all-star festivities. It’ll be a tough call on the final order of the receivers in the Midwest.

*****

WILL THE TOP-RANKED TIGHT END COME FROM THE MIDWEST?

Christian Bentancur

One of the quietly difficult positions to rank this year has been tight end. It’s become much more of a glamor position than it used to be with so many prospects now playing a hybrid tight end role that can help the team by scoring touchdowns. But for the class of 2024 the top of the tight end position rankings is still somewhat murky. Trey’Dez Green held the spot going into the all-star games but Nebraska native Carter Nelson and Illinois native Christian Bentancur impressed at the All-American Bowl. This position was begging for a breakout star to emerge during all-star games. Keep an eye out for Bentancur. He got to show a lot of what he can do in San Antonio.

*****

HOW MUCH HIGHER CAN MARQUISE LIGHTFOOT GO?

Marquise Lightfoot

Marquise Lightfoot proved that he might have been underrated all cycle long. He’s not poorly rated by any means but after dominating all week in San Antonio he’s due for a ratings bump. The question is just how high can he go and will he get five-star consideration? It might be tough to get him all the way to five-star status but it’s safe to say that Lightfoot earned his spot among the nation’s top players. Miami has a heck of a defensive line haul on the way.

*****

WILL ANY NEW FIVE-STARS BE ADDED FROM THE MIDWEST?