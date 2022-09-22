Every high school team in the nation has a few games under their belt by now and new film to evaluate is leading to new offers going out. Here are five prospects from the Midwest that are blowing up right now and could see more teams come calling soon. RELATED: Five East Coast prospects that are blowing up | Mid-South | Southeast



There are one or two players at most in each recruiting cycle that blow up the way Carter has in recent weeks. Carter committed to Memphis on July 20 and didn't receive his first Power Five offer until over a month later when Wake Forest pulled the trigger. Vanderbilt became the second major program to offer on Aug. 31 and then things exploded on Sept. 16 when Auburn entered the mix. Carter has since gone on to earn offers from Alabama, USC, Tennessee, Kentucky, Michigan, LSU and Florida in the past five days. Carter remains committed to Memphis for the time being, but it may be smart for the Tigers to begin looking at contingency plans at the linebacker position.

*****

McClellan is no stranger to the recruiting scene as he picked up a number of Power Five offers prior to entering his sophomore season. His recruitment has blown up so much over time that the offers never really stopped pouring in until a three-month lull over the summer. McClellan's early season film is now out and after a string of phenomenal performances to start the season, the big boys of college football have started offering again. In the past 10 days McClellan has picked up scholarships from Kansas State, Ohio State and Texas A&M and we don't expect the offers to slow down anytime soon.

*****

The blowup for Nichols started during the Spring Evaluation Period when he picked up eight Power Five offers ranging from the SEC to the Big Ten and Notre Dame. A dominant start to his junior season accompanied by impressive mid-season film has caused the offers to start pouring in once again. Nichols has received offers from Penn State, Missouri, Vanderbilt and Illinois in the month of September alone and is now one of the most sought after defensive back prospects in the 2024 class.

*****

Roy showed promise as a defensive lineman during an impressive sophomore season which led to a summer offer from Central Michigan. While he impressed on the defensive side of the ball as an underclassman, we couldn't help but notice the potential upside he had as an offensive lineman despite his highlights coming on the defensive side of the ball prior to his junior season. Sure enough, Roy started on the offensive line this year and that has translated to an impressive string of offers over a short period of time. Since Sept. 1 Roy has gone on to receive offers from Minnesota, Iowa State, Wisconsin, Penn State and Iowa.

*****