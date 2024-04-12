Advertisement

There might not be a tight end prospect that is gaining more steam in his recruitment in the country than Lennon. Just in April, he picked up offers from Missouri, Illinois, Purdue, Michigan State, Wisconsin and Pittsburgh. He had a good junior season with 32 catches for 750 yards and 11 touchdowns. The Ohio native stands at 6-foot-4, 220 pounds with a laser-timed 4.52 40-yard dash. He’s got an official visit to Penn State set up in June, and several other schools are vying for a chance to host Lennon.

Quarterback recruiting has become so interesting around the country and in today’s college football landscape, only the top guys are really guaranteed spots. The transfer portal has greatly impacted how high school quarterback recruiting is handled. That's why it’s intriguing to me that Chicago (Ill.) Mr Caramel signal caller Jack Elliott is picking up steam. The dual-threat quarterback holds Ivy League and Group of Five offers but Power Five schools haven’t really come to the table yet. That changed some recently when Vanderbilt offered him. He was very productive as a junior, throwing for 3,148 yards and 34 touchdowns. He also ran for 940 yards and eight touchdowns. A big summer and senior season could help his recruitment really take off.

Parker was committed to Arkansas for six months before backing off his pledge last month. Since then, the four-star has seen his recruitment continue to pick up steam. Several programs have come in with offers for the talented runner who racked up 1,644 yards with 22 rushing touchdowns. He also chipped In 16 catches for 267 yards with 4 receiving touchdowns Nebraska has been in a good spot for Parker and I do have a FutureCast on the Huskers. However, Alabama has turned up the heat in his recruitment lately. Minnesota also just offered and coach PJ Fleck has a strong history with running backs. Parker is lining up summer official visits but this could get interesting if he takes his recruitment to the season.

