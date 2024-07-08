It's no exaggeration to say that prospects across the country have had the course of their lives changed thanks to a strong showing during camp season. Let’s take a look at five such prospects in the Midwest that saw their stock rise dramatically in June. RUMOR MILL: Key decisions on deck as summer hits midpoint

Advertisement

Keyes’ recruitment has taken off over the last couple months. He’s reeled in a lot of major offers but right now the Saline (Mich.) High standout has a few programs standing above the rest. Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State have all offered and made a strong impression but keep an eye on Notre Dame. The Irish haven’t offered yet but his former teammate CJ Carr signed with them in the 2024 class. In-state Michigan has not offered yet either and would be intriguing, too.

*****

There might not be a more unique recruiting story going in the Midwest right now than Mueller. The Wheaton (Ill.) St. Francis standout hasn’t played a down of high school football yet, but he is piling up Power Four offers. For example, his most recent offers are from Florida, Wisconsin and Illinois. Mueller has shown flashes of his pass catching ability and athleticism on the camp circuit. That has coaches excited about the type of player he could become. He’ll be fun to follow this fall.

*****

Tabron emerged in a big way after a camp in Detroit that I attended earlier this summer. He might have been the youngest player at the camp as a 2028 prospect but he was impressive. Standing at 6-foot-3 and 175 pounds, he threw a nice ball with good accuracy. After that event, he hit several team camps where the offers rolled in. Michigan, Michigan State and Penn State are a few of his latest offers. Tabron is on his way to being a national prospect.

*****

There was a stretch during June where Taylor picked up a new Power Four offer daily. I had the chance to see the Mundelein (Ill.) Carmel Catholic signal-caller a couple times this summer and he’s impressive. Taylor has good footwork, a strong arm and throws well on the run. His frame will continue to fill out and he’s going to be a very impressive looking prospect. Ole Miss, Ohio State, Oklahoma and many others offered him in June. Taylor looks like one of the best quarterbacks in the 2027 cycle.

*****