BEST HANDS: Kyan Berry-Johnson

Berry-Johnson has gone viral for his circus catches on multiple occasions and is so consistent with securing the "uncatchable" ball that he makes it look routine. Whether it is a one-handed grab, an over-the-shoulder deep ball in traffic or a tightly contested 50/50 ball – if the Wisconsin commit can even get a finger on the pigskin he is coming down with it. I have gone on record saying Berry-Johnson might have the best ball skills that I have seen in my 16 years of evaluating professionally – and I still stand by that today.

BEST SIZE: Nicholas Marsh

Nicholas Marsh (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Marsh isn't necessarily as big as Calvin Johnson, but there is a reason his nickname is Megatron as he is a commanding presence at the receiver position due to his incredible frame. One could easily mistake the Michigan State commit for a linebacker or defensive lineman until they see him split out and move like the elite caliber receiver that he is. Marsh is physically developed beyond his years and from that standpoint he is college-ready right now despite having a full year of high school football in front of him. He isn't a one-trick pony either – Marsh combines his size with a great burst, speed, polished route running and the ball skills to match. Michigan State is getting a player who has a chance to become something special.

BEST SPEED: Ryan Wingo

Ryan Wingo (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

This is a tough call as the Midwest has an unusual amount of elite receiver talent right now, with legit speed being a staple of their game. Mylan Graham, Cam Williams, Ryan Wingo and I'Marion Stewart immediately come to mind when thinking of elite speedsters from the region, and each can make an argument for being the fastest. Graham and Stewart take the cake when it comes to running a 40, while Williams and Wingo are bigger bodies with longer speed. There isn't one right answer to this question, but I am going with Wingo as the overall fastest receiver in the region. The St. Louis University High standout ran a personal best of 10.50 in the 100 meters this past track season, and he has been clocked at 21.3 in the 200 meters. The verified track speed is enough for me to crown him the speed champ. The five-star's recruitment remains open and he will not announce his decision until the early signing day. Texas, Georgia, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Notre Dame, Miami and Michigan are among the schools competing for his signature.

BEST ROUTE RUNNING: Jeremiah McClellan

Jeremiah McClellan (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)