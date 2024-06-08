The countdown to the start of Minnesota's 2024 season is down to 82 days and with that, Gophers Nation highlights freshman tight end Julian Johnson.



A member of the Gophers 2023 recruiting class, Johnson signed with Minnesota over offers from Akron, Ball State, Boston College, Fordham, Illinois State, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas State, Kent State, Miami (OH), Missouri, Northern Illinois, Old Dominion, Purdue, Rutgers, Texas A&M, and Western Michigan.



Here's what we said about Johnson in our 2023 early singing day central.



"The Illinois native committed to the Gophers in May and was recruited to be a tight end while some schools recruited him to be a defensive end. Johnson projects to be a receiving first tight end but at Minnesota, he'll of course have to work on his blocking. Has plenty of room to fill in his lengthy 6-foot-6 frame. A potential major mismatch opportunity for the Gophers in the receiving game could be a potential Brevyn Spann-Ford-type tight end."