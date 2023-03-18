Minnesota Newcomer Profile: LB Matt Kingsbury
Frankfort (IL) linebacker Matt Kingsbury was one of the final pieces to Minnesota's 2023 recruiting class. We take a look at how his recruitment unfolded and what he brings to the Gophers in todays newcomer profile.
The Recruitment:
Sometimes all it takes is one weekend for things to click.
That was the case for linebacker Matt Kingsbury, who visited Minnesota for the first time on the final weekend before national signing day and committed on the spot.
Kingsbury had offers from multiple Group of Five and FCS programs and also held a preferred walk-on offer from Texas A&M prior to the visit, but entered the weekend with nothing from the Gophers. By the time he left, he knew Minnesota was home and had an official scholarship offer.
Kingsbury signed with Minnesota days later.
What Kingsbury brings to the Gophers:
Kingsbury has been very productive over the last two seasons at St. Rita, making over 225 tackles, 16 sacks, 6 forced fumbles and two interceptions. While that won't transfer to the power five level immediately, Kingsbury could certainly turn into a playmaker for the Gophers with some development.
Here's what head coach PJ Fleck had to say about Kingsbury:
"He's a linebacker/rush end from St. Rita High School in Chicago. The Catholic League has been very good to us. It's really tough, hard nosed football, smart players. Matt has emotional intelligence, and mental intelligence. He's got the intensity. I didn't know who was more excited when he committed, his dad or him. Matt is a true throwback linebacker. Think Mariano Sori-Marin. Chicago Catholic League Player of the Year, and that's right up Brian Callahan's alley, my alley, and coach Rossi's alley. We're really excited to have him part of the program."
Highlights
