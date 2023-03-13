PJ Fleck and Minnesota dipped into the Chicagoland area for tight end Pierce Walsh . We take a closer look at Walsh, his recruitment, and what he brings to the Gophers in todays Newcomer Profile.

After picking up an offer from Minnesota in February of last year, only a month and a half went by before Walsh was on campus at Minneapolis for an unofficial visit. The 6-foot-4, 210-pound prospect came away with great things to say, and quickly planned a return visit for later that same month.

This time, Walsh brought his family along with him, which usually bodes well for the school's odds, and it did again for Walsh. His relationships, the academics that Minnesota offers, and the support that the players receive was more than enough to bring Walsh on board, and he was ready to make his commitment by the time his second visit was complete.

Walsh committed to Minnesota over offers from the likes of Army, Navy, Rutgers, Toledo, and many others.