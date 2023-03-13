Minnesota Newcomer Profile: TE Pierce Walsh
PJ Fleck and Minnesota dipped into the Chicagoland area for tight end Pierce Walsh. We take a closer look at Walsh, his recruitment, and what he brings to the Gophers in todays Newcomer Profile.
The Recruitment:
After picking up an offer from Minnesota in February of last year, only a month and a half went by before Walsh was on campus at Minneapolis for an unofficial visit. The 6-foot-4, 210-pound prospect came away with great things to say, and quickly planned a return visit for later that same month.
This time, Walsh brought his family along with him, which usually bodes well for the school's odds, and it did again for Walsh. His relationships, the academics that Minnesota offers, and the support that the players receive was more than enough to bring Walsh on board, and he was ready to make his commitment by the time his second visit was complete.
Walsh committed to Minnesota over offers from the likes of Army, Navy, Rutgers, Toledo, and many others.
What Walsh brings to the Gophers:
Walsh has almost certainly added some weight to his frame since his commitment, and that is what he will need to keep doing to be a complete tight end for the Gophers in the Big Ten. The staff projected Walsh as more of a pass game tight end, but with some more weight and strength he will turn into a well rounded player for Minnesota.
Here's what head coach PJ Fleck had to say about Walsh:
"Another Chicagoland area young man from Benet Academy, and his mother runs that household. I love Frank, but his mom is a circuit court judge. Coach Callahan would actually say that was the best food visit. Coach Callahan wasn't originally on the sheet to go to that home, but when Coach Harbaugh told the staff the menu, Coach Callahan came along. He finds his way into situations like that being the offensive line coach. But Pierce is a tough blue collar Chicagoland kid. We're really excited to have Pierce."
Highlights:
