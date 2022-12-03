Minnesota extended another transfer portal offer on Friday when they offered Western Michigan graduate transfer, Ryan Selig. The Gophers join App State, Indiana, Iowa State, and Wake Forest in offering the graduate transfer.

This season for the Broncos, Selig recorded 72 total tackles including 37 solo tackles, 5.5 tackles for a loss, and 1.5 sacks. For his career, he has 153 career tackles including 88 solo tackles, 13.5 tackles for a loss, and six sacks. He also has one interception, four forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery. The 6-foot-2, 245-pound Illinois native has one more year of eligibility.