Minnesota Official Visit Profile: S Messiah Tilson

The Minnesota Golden Gophers, after not hosting any prospects on campus this past weekend, will be back in action this weekend as they host another strong group of official visitors. Over the week, Gophers Nation will break down the recruitments of each official visitor and where the Gophers sit in their recruitments.

Today, we discuss Minnesota safety target, Messiah Tilson, a standout at Guilford High School in Rockford, Illinois.



