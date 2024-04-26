Minnesota safety Tyler Nubin's wait is over. On Friday evening, Nubin was selected in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft by the New York Giants with the 47th overall pick. He is the first Golden Gopher to be drafted in the 2024 NFL Draft.

With Nubin now drafted, the Gophers have had one player drafted in the first or second round in each of the last five NFL drafts joining Antoine Winfield Jr (2020 - 2nd round), Rashod Bateman (2021 - 1st round), Boye Mafe (2022 - 2nd round), and John Michael Schmitz (2023 - 2nd round).







NUBIN AS A RECRUIT...

Nubin was a four-star prospect in the 2019 recruiting class out of St. Charles North in South Elgin, Illinois. He committed to the Gophers over offers from Illinois, Iowa, Iowa State, Kentucky, Michigan, Northwestern, Purdue, and Tennessee.



NUBIN AS A PLAYER....

Nubin put together a tremendous career with the Gophers, collecting 207 total tackles including 4.5 tackles for loss, and two sacks. He also had 13 interceptions and 11 pass deflections.His 13 career interceptions is a program record.





What the experts are saying....

NFL.com's Lance Zierlein on Nubin "Talented safety prospect with the size, length and instincts that teams are looking for to shore up the back end. Nubin has the ability to play as an interchangeable safety but will make his money as a ball thief. He's rangy over the top in two-high safety looks and plays chess in the middle of the field, using instincts to think along with the quarterback and pounce on throws from an angle. He's average in man coverage and might lack ideal top-end speed, but his anticipation and discipline help make up for that. He's capable in run support, but his pursuit angles get him beat outside. Nubin's traits, instincts and ball skills give him an opportunity to become a successful long-term starter."

