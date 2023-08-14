Minnesota Golden Gophers safety Tyler Nubin has been added to another watch list. On Monday, Nubin was named to the Bednarik Award watch list, annually given out to the nation's top defensive player regardless of position.

The St. Charles, Illinois native is entering his fourth year at Minnesota and is coming off a career year for the Golden Gophers. Last season, an All-Big Ten Second Team selection, Nubin recorded 55 tackles, including two tackles for loss and four interceptions. He also broke up three additional passes while forcing one fumble.

For his career, Nubin has recorded 154 total tackles, including 3.5 tackles for loss and one sack. He also has eight career interceptions and 15 pass deflections.

Also, this preseason, Nubin has been added to the Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list, the Jim Thorpe Award watch list, and the East-West Shrine Bowl 1000 while also being named a preseason All-American by both The Athletic and Phil Steele.



