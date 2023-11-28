Transfer Portal season is already off to a very active start. With the regular season coming to an end, graduate transfers are already entering the portal and younger players are already announcing they'll enter the portal when it officially opens on December 4th. Missouri has already seen plenty of portal activity already. Below, PowerMizzou.com provides an updated list of which Tigers' are entering the portal and who the coaching staff has offered. MORE: TRANSFER PORTAL THREAD | THE TIGERS' LAIR MESSAGE BOARD

Transferring out:

- Erickson was a freshman offensive lineman that didn't see the field this past season. In high school, the Chicago native was ranked a 5.7, three-star prospect who flipped his commitment to Missouri from Nebraska.

- Ndoma-Ogar began his collegiate career at Oklahoma before transferring to Missouri at the end of the 2021 season. He played in six games for the Tigers during the 2022 season and appeared in four games this past season as a reserve guard.

- Whisner was part of Missouri's 2022 recruiting class, who was ranked a 5.6, three-star prospect and chose the Tigers over the likes of Kansas, K-State, Iowa State, Arkansas, and Nebraska.

- Wilson appeared in 20 games during his Missouri career, earning two starts while recording 20 tackles. This past season, he appeared in six games, recording just two tackles.

Offers:

- Slackman went to Penn on a wrestling scholarship, but turned his full attention to football during the COVID season. He is coming off an All-Ivy League, First-Team season where he recorded 50 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, and four sacks. Since entering the portal, Slackman has accumulated a flood of power five offers since entering the portal - Florida, TCU, Vandy, Miami, Wisconsin, Duke, GT, North Carolina, and Louisville among them.

