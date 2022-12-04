On Sunday, Missouri wide receiver Dominic Lovett announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal per his Instagram account.

Lovett is coming off a breakout sophomore campaign where he tallied 56 catches for 846 yards and three touchdowns.

He led Missouri in both receptions and receiving yards. Those numbers also placed him third in the SEC in those categories.

Throughout his two years at Missouri, Lovett appeared in 25 games with 18 starts.

In high school, Lovett was ranked a 5.8, four-star prospect coming out of East St. Louis (Ill.) where he signed with Missouri after previously being committed to Arizona State.

He also held notable offers from Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Oregon, and others.

