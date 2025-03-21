Mizzou Recruiting Notebook: Legacy visitor; Junior Day, offer reactions

The son of former Tigers defensive tackle Steve Erickson, Wyatt Erickson stepped into familiar territory Tuesday. Wyatt, a Class of 2027 quarterback, made his first recruiting visit to Missouri, and there was no better person to meet than an in-state quarterback who followed a path less traveled in today's game. "It was really cool to meet Brady Cook," Wyatt said. "He was a very genuine guy. It was a short interaction, and we didn't really talk much football but was great just to get the chance to meet him."

Amid his sophomore year at Blue Springs (Mo.) High, Wyatt jumped on the radar of Missouri and Oklahoma while seeing more Power Four staffers come through his high school in January. "I've had great help and support around me from all my coaches teaching me and mentoring me, also my teammates always helping me to get better," Wyatt said. "Plus my dad giving me advice and always helping me and supporting me throughout my whole journey." Being an in-state recruit, with his parents both attending Missouri, Wyatt noted there's a true significance in working towards an offer from the Tigers. In pursuit of that scholarship, he picked up tips on improvement from quarterbacks coach Sean Gleeson.

Planning to see Missouri on Thursday for the first time, Jamari Brown rescheduled his visit, looking at a stop in April. Although unoffered by the Tigers, Brown joined the growing list of Chicago (Ill.) Mt. Carmel targets for Missouri.

Assessing B.J. Bedgood's junior year film, Missouri liked the wideout's speed and ability to make big plays with the ball in his hands. The Tigers offered the Alexander City (Ala.) Benjamin Russell junior Feb. 20, and an official visit is now on Bedgood's mind. "I love the way they run their offense," Bedgood said. "They pass a lot, which is great to hear being a wide receiver, and they have a good background in getting wide receivers to the next level, like Luther Burden, etc." Bedgood hopes to connect more with assistant coach and cornerbacks coach Al Pogue, who offered him, given the connections to his home state of Alabama.

JaMichael Hill recently came into contact with Missouri's scouting staff, leading to his first visit Thursday. Head coach Eli Drinkwitz and the rest of the staff welcomed the unoffered safety with open arms and showed opportunities for personal and athletic growth. "The visit showed me that there is much preparation needed when playing at the Division 1/SEC level," Hill said, "which I'll be ready for." Hill called fellow Florida visitors Malik Morris and Karaijus Hayes superb athletes, hoping to play in the same defense as them. He also played little league football with Hayes and Asharri Charles, who will officially visit Missouri in early June.

Previously recruited by linebackers coach Derek Nicholson at Miami (FL), Morris became the next Florida prospect to follow Nicholson to Missouri for a visit. The Rivals250 four-star checked out the Tigers on Wednesday for the first time. "Good enough," Morris said. "The conversation went very well. We talked about many things, but overall, it was a great opportunity and experience." Morris hasn't announced an offer from the Tigers.

Tight ends coach Derham Cato, who has assisted in recruiting Illinois prospects, offered Class of 2026 three-star Carmelow Reed as an edge defender March 11. Cato tacked a high ceiling on Reed, who stands 6-foot-7, 250 pounds. "I liked how honest he was," Reed said. "I felt like he didn't beat around the bush about anything." Reed will visit Mississippi on March 29, Wisconsin on April 5, Cincinnati on April 12 and Michigan State on April 19.

Visiting in January, Maxwell Robinson slotted the Missouri into his Top 6 on March 14 with Arkansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma, Penn State and Texas A&M. Although not overly impressed by a "small" athletic training room, Robinson still improved his relationship with offensive line coach Brandon Jones during his trip. "Me and Coach Jones have a good relationship," the three-star interior offensive lineman said, "and they said they liked how aggressive (I am) and my hand fighting."

Four-star quarterback Gavin Sidwar missed his Missouri visit on Thursday. Leaving Mississippi through Memphis, he had to fly to Chicago to catch his flight to St. Louis, but due to the storms, his flight diverted to Fort Wayne, Indiana. Sidwar was stuck there for five hours and wasn't able to make his flight to St. Louis anymore. He took an Uber to Indianapolis and flew home to Philadelphia on Thursday morning. The Missouri staff was trying to find connections from Fort Wayne, but nothing worked out. He'll look to reschedule for April.

After receiving an offer from defensive graduate student Cally Chizik, Kenneth Simon turned to his father with the news. Simon's father told his son about Cally's father, Gene Chizik, who won a national championship at Auburn. "Coach (Cally) Chizik is a young coach," said Simon, a Class of 2027 four-star athlete, "but by the way he talks and the different things he talks about, you would think he was doing it for a long time."

Simon admired what he learned about Missouri's coaching approach of being upfront with players and offering constructive criticism. "I've had a lot of schools tell me, 'Well you're this big right now, I think you might play linebacker,'" Simon said. "But I really just like to make plays and be a problem for offenses, so whether I'm at safety or linebacker, I'm going to make plays wherever I'm at. I know he mentioned how he liked my playing style, which is kinda like a Derwin James or the honey badger (Tyrann Mathieu), but even bigger."