The Associated Press released its preseason All-American list and Mizzou wide receiver Luther Burden III was one of 10 SEC players to crack the first team. The news comes a week after Mizzou was ranked No. 11 in both the AP and USA Today's preseason polls.

Burden had a career year in 2023 with 86 receptions for 1,212 yards and nine touchdowns as he helped lead the Tigers to an 11-2 record.

Burden is the second Mizzou player in three years to be selected to the AP preseason All-America team. Kicker Harrison Mevis was selected to the second team in 2022.