Mizzou WR Luther Burden named to the AP Preseason All-America first-team

Jarod Hamilton • PowerMizzou
Staff Writer
@jarodchamilton

The Associated Press released its preseason All-American list and Mizzou wide receiver Luther Burden III was one of 10 SEC players to crack the first team. The news comes a week after Mizzou was ranked No. 11 in both the AP and USA Today's preseason polls.

Burden had a career year in 2023 with 86 receptions for 1,212 yards and nine touchdowns as he helped lead the Tigers to an 11-2 record.

Burden is the second Mizzou player in three years to be selected to the AP preseason All-America team. Kicker Harrison Mevis was selected to the second team in 2022.

The Tigers will face two first-teamers in Alabama's guard Parker Brailsford and kicker Graham Nicholson when the teams face off in Week 9. The Crimson Tide's guard Tyler Booker was also named to the second team.

Texas A&M EDGE Nic Scourton and Oklahoma linebacker Danny Stutsman and safety Billy Bowman represent the second-team selections Mizzou will also face this season when it takes on Texas A&M in Week 5 and Oklahoma in Week 11.

