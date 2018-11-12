Plainfield (Ill.) North junior wide receiver prospect Marcellus Moore (5-foot-7, 150 pounds) was able to get out to visit Michigan State on Saturday. Moore, who is one of the state's fastest players in the Class of 2020 in Illinois recaps his Michigan State visit and more here.

"I was able to go out and visit Michigan State on Saturday for the game," Moore said. "It was my first ever visit to Michigan State and it was a great visit."

Moore, who won multiple IHSA track state titles this past spring (100 meters/200 meters/4x100 meters and 4x200 meters) for Plainfield North last spring details his impressions from Michigan State.

"Michigan State was a great visit. The coaches showed me great hospitality and I was able to meet the wide receivers coach (Terrence Samuels) along with my recruiting coach (Ron Burton) along with a few of the other coaches at Michigan State. It was my first visit to Michigan State and I was able to see some of the campus and the facilities including the weight room and everything was impressive. Michigan State played Ohio State and it was a great game day experience. Michigan State has great fans and overall it was just a really fun game and experience. The coaches at Michigan State said they really like my speed and that the wide receiver coach still needs to watch my junior video. The coaches told me that they would definitely stay in touch."

Moore also added his first offer last week from Western Kentucky.

"Western Kentucky offered me on Thursday night and that's my first offer. I was surprised to get an offer from Western Kentucky since I hadn't had any contact with them until they offered me. It was cool and I just didn't see it coming. I know that the head coach (Mike Stanford) was an offensive coordinator at Notre Dame but outside of that I still need to learn more about Western Kentucky and I'll definitely look more into them."

So which other schools have been in contact with Moore?

"I've also been in touch with the coaches from Kentucky, Virginia Tech, Toledo, Cincinnati and a few other schools. I visited Oregon last fall and I went and visited Kentucky last weekend and that visit also went good."

Does Moore have any other visit plans?

"I'm pretty much dome making visits for now and I'm back training and focusing on my track season. I'll get out maybe this spring and go see more schools in person."

