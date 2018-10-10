Lombard (Ill.) Glenbard East (7-0) senior inside linebacker Anthony Shockey (6-foot-1, 215 pounds) has continued to draw recruiting attention this fall. Shockey, who is one of the senior leaders for the Rams and head coach John Waters recaps his latest recruiting news here.

"My recruiting has been going pretty well lately," Shockey said. "I've been starting to hear from some new schools and it seems like schools are really starting to take notice."

Shockey filled us in on his latest recruiting news.

"I've started to draw interest and talking with the coaches at Kent State and also North Dakota. Illinois has also been interested in me recently and they invited me to come out to see a game this fall. Kent State also has invited me out. I'm still in contact with Western Michigan and also South Dakota has started to pick things up. North Dakota was also at my game on Friday and also Eastern Illinois has also been in touch."

Shockey is also planning to make a few upcoming college game day visits.

"I'm set to visit Illinois on October 13th for a game. I've been in contact with Coach (Gil) Byrd and we've texted back and forth a few times now. The Illinois coaches made an in school visit earlier this year and I'm excited to see a game at Illinois. I'm also going to try to get out to Kent State for a game soon."

Shockey is also getting excited about the remainder of his senior season which for the first time in his high school career will include playoffs.

"It's been a great season and I can't wait for the state playoffs. It's been our goal for a long time and we just don't want to just make an appearance, we want to make some real noise."

