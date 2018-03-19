Gurnee (Ill.) Warren Township junior defensive linemen recruit Zack Pelland (6-foot-4, 250 pounds) has continued to add more scholarship offers and roster invitations this winter. Pelland checks in and recaps his latest offers and recruiting news here.

"I haven't been able to make too many visits lately," Pelland said. "Overall I have nine offers so far and I honestly had no idea if I would have any offers or options going into this winter. It's been a lot more offers and interest than I thought it would be so far for sure."

Pelland, who carries an impressive 4.6 GPA (on a 4.0 scale) started looking harder into his various options and offers recently.

"I'ver been researching more and more schools lately. I look hard at academic strength along with which school actually offers my major. I'm looking at majoring either in Biomedical Engineering or Pre Med so that will play a big part in my decision. Unfortunately most schools don't offer my major or the programs are very limited. Some of the Ivy League schools do offer my major but then it's also an issue of overall cost along with the distance so it's a lot to look at and consider."

Pelland has one upcoming spring break visit in mind.

"I'm hoping to get out to visit Michigan State over my spring break week. I was hoping to head out to the east coast and see some schools but that just didn't work out. I'm hoping to head out east over the summer and I'll probably also camp at those schools this summer."

Pelland is also starting to look ahead towards his summer college camp plans.

"I'm looking at camping this summer at Michigan State, Northwestern and Miami of Ohio. I'm sure I'll get out to a few other camps as well."

Zack Pelland has scholarship offers from Army, North Dakota State, Cornell, Princeton, SIU, Eastern Kentucky, Illinois State, Columbia and Dartmouth.

