Manteno (Ill.) junior offensive tackle recruit Josh Gesky (6-foot-5, 265 pounds) was able to add two new offers late last week. Gesky fills us in on adding his latest offers from in-state Eastern Illinois and Southern Illinois and more here.

"I was able to add new offers from both Eastern Illinois and Southern Illinois," Gesky said. "I've also been getting in touch with some new schools lately and my recruiting is going well."

Gesky filled us in on his first impressions from adding his latest offers from EIU and SIU.

"I've been just getting to know the coaches at EIU better and we had a good talk over the phone before they offered me a scholarship. I haven't been to EIU yet for a visit but I'm hoping to make a visit once we are allowed to go back to college campuses. I actually visited SIU last year when my older brother was getting recruited. SIU has great facilities and I know they also just upgraded it's workout center. I'm also starting to talk with the coaches at SIU and they want to also get to know me better. It's great to get offers from both schools and it's exciting."

Gesky, who carries an impressive 5.2 GPA (on a 5.0 scale) has also seen more schools reach out to him over the last few weeks.

"I've been in touch with the coach at Kent State. I was asked to call and I had a great talk . They want to get to know me better and that they are very interested in me. We are going to talk again soon. I've also been in touch with the coaches from Harvard, Columbia and Yale. Harvard wants me to send them a copy of my transcripts."

Josh Gesky has scholarship offers from Tennessee Martin, Arkansas State, Montana State, Eastern Illinois and Southern Illinois.

