Richmond (Ill.) Burton junior tight end recruit Jacob Petersen (6-foot-4, 220 pounds) has continued to see his overall recruiting stock wise this spring. Petersen has been able to add seven scholarship offers so far this spring and recaps his latest recruiting news here.

"Recruiting has been going pretty well and my latest offer is from Columbia," Petersen said. "I've been looking more and more into the Ivy League schools and I know that they offer a great education."

Petersen, who played tight end and defensive end last season for the Class 4A state champion Rockets recapped his latest recruiting news.

"I have offers now from North Dakota, SIU, Eastern Michigan, Illinois State, Holy Cross, Fordham and now Columbia. I've been staying in touch with all of the schools who have offered me. I've also been looking a bit harder at the schools who offered me. I'm looking at things like academic strength along with which schools offer a strong business program."

Petersen continues to deal with the stay at home order under the current pandemic.

"It really wasn't a surprise when they decided to close the schools for the rest of the school year. We had a team workout a day or two before they sent us home and we haven't been back since that day. I definitely miss seeing my friends and just getting to lift and workout with my team."

Petersen has also been staying focused on getting his at home workouts in along with staying busy.

"I have weights at home so I've been able to get my lifts in plus we have different workouts from our coaches. I''m just trying to stay busy and it's really starting to get pretty boring at times."

Jacob Petersen has multiple scholarship offers.