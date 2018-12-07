Chicago (Ill.) Phillips junior defensive tackle recruit Demerick Morris (6-foot-3, 285 pounds) had a very strong 2018 junior season for the Wildcats and head coach Troy McAllister. Morris has also caught the attention of several college coaches this early winter and Morris has been able to add recent offers from both Kent State and NIU. Morris recaps his latest recruiting news and much more in this recruiting update.

"I have offers so far from Kent State and NIU," Morris said. "I've been just working out back in the weight room and trying to make the HeroH linemen team. I'm also working with my conditioning coach and just trying to get better this winter."

Morris filled us in on his impressions of both Kent State and NIU.

"Kent State has been in school before and I know that one of my teammates from last year Craig Elmore is playing for Kent State now. I know NIU pretty well. I was at NIU last year for the state title game and I also know some of the guys already playing at NIU. I'm hoping to get out and visit both schools maybe sometime later this year or early next year. It's great yo have offers from both of those schools."

So has Morris been in contact with any other schools this winter?

"Besides Kent State and NIU I've also been in contact with the coaches from Michigan State, Michigan and also Purdue. Those coaches have been either sending me mail or they have been in touch with my on Twitter."

Morris, who also played on both sides of the line in 2018 is also open when it comes to an eventual position in college.

"This past season was the first time I played on both sides of the football and it wasn't that big of an adjustment. After my sophomore year I really got in the weight room and added a lot more good weight and strength and that helped me. I feel that I'm a more natural defensive linemen but I'll play anywhere I can help the team."

So what is Morris going to focus on this winter to improve his overall game?

"I'm working on just being more explosive and just get faster. I want to be able to rely more on my speed along with working harder on my overall technique. I have decent speed for a guy my size and I just want to keep getting quicker."

Does Morris have a dream school?

"I would say my dream school is Ohio State. I just always liked watching the Buckeyes on TV when I was a little kid and they are just always a strong program."

