Lake Zurich (Ill.) senior athlete recruit Jack Moses (5-foot-11, 170 pounds) is gearing up for his upcoming senior season, which starts in under two weeks. Moses was able to add a PWO offer from Rice and breaks down his latest recruiting news and more in this update.

"Practices have been going really good," Moses said. "Everything is starting to pick up and is clicking now. I'm playing quarterback this season and I feel ready and comfortable running the offense."

Moses also added a recent Preferred Walk On offer from Rice.

"The coaches from Rice reached out and have offered me a Preferred Walk On offer. I know that Rice is a very strong school academically and that they are trying to build up the football program. I also know that Rice plays a really tough schedule and that they are located in Houston. It's an option from a very strong school so I'll definitely look more into them soon."

Moses also added a recent offer from Minnesota State (D2).

"I visited Minnesota State a few weeks ago and they offered me a scholarship. It was my first ever visit to Minnesota State and I really liked it up there. I really like the coaches at Minnesota State, They made me feel welcomed on the visit and they feel I would be a good fit for them."

Moses is also in contact with several schools who all want to see his early senior season video highlights.

"I'm still in touch with the coaches from the schools who have already offered me along with Dartmouth, Northwestern, Harvard, Yale, North Dakota, North Dakota State along with Bucknell and Holy Cross. All of those coaches want to see my early senior season video."

Moses is also planning to start his senior season and won't make a college choice for now.

"I'm still planning to not rush any decision for now. I just want to get off to a good start this season and see what the feedback will be from the different college coaches."

Jack Moses has multiple scholarship offers.