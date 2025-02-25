Mpouma's recruiting is hitting a new level

Meet: Get to Know 2026 ILB Gavin Smith who is our prospect of the day
Belleville (Ill.) East junior DT Jonathan Rulo (6-foot-2, 290 pounds) posted a perfect 35-0 season and a state title.
Barrington (Ill.) 2027 four star ranked TE Austin Coles (6-foot-4, 190 pounds) adds a Florida offer and has visit plans.
Let's take a look at three targets we see as 2026 recruits Iowa needs to land including one from the State of Illinois.
Meet: Get to Know 2026 OL/DL Angelo De Sensi who is our prospect of the day
