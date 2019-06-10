Lombard (Ill.) Montini Catholic senior tight end recruit Nate Muersch (6-foot-5, 200 pounds) decided late last week to end his recruiting process and gave Miami of Ohio his verbal commitment. Muersch discusses his decision here.

"I went to the North Central College camp last Tuesday night and really after that camp it hit me that I was ready (to commit to Miami)," Muersch said. "I could keep going to camps and trying to add more offers, but I already had a great offer from Miami."

Muersch, who was recruited by the Redhawks as a tight end pointed towards the coaches at Miami of Ohio along with all of the positives that they have to offer as major factors in his college choice.

"Some of the bigger schools that have been recruiting me really started to drag it's feet and keep dragging things along with me. It was a combination of me just tired of playing the recruiting game along with everything that Miami has to offer. The coaches at Miami including tight ends coach Pat Welsh and head coach Chuck Martin just really recruited me hard and they really got to know me better on and off the field. When I visited Miami they sat me down and showed me just how much they use the tight end in it's offense. They showed me that they have a plan for me and that they really wanted me to be a part of the team. I also was really impressed with the facilities at Miami of Ohio and I was especially impressed with the overall academic strength of the school. Miami of Ohio definitely has a plan for me and I'm very, very excited about my decision."

So who else did Muersch consider before deciding on the Miami Redhawks?

"I looked hard into both Tulane and also Central Michigan. I'm just really happy and excited about my decision. I'm also thrilled that my recruiting process is over. I can just focus on my team now and enjoy my senior season. Everything with Miami just makes sense to me and looking back I should have committed to them right after my junior day visit. I was really impressed with Miami on my first visit."

Nate Muersch is verbally committed to Miami of Ohio.