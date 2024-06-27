With 22 offers to his name entering his sophomore year at Carmel Catholic in Mundelein, Illinois, Trae Taylor is set to be one of the most highly sought-after players in the class of 2027 going forward.

Following a trip to Iowa City for camp in June, Taylor added an offer from Tim Lester and the Iowa staff. Taylor caught up with GIA to discuss the preliminary interest from Iowa, an hour-long conversation with Kirk Ferentz, how he's approaching his recruitment overall and more.